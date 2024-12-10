Sock Skating Event at MOXI Is a Family Holiday Must-See in Santa Barbara

Want to try a scientifically innovative form of skating with your family this holiday season? Well look no further than MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, where there is a Seaside Sock-Skating Rink! Access to the rink is free with general admission into the museum and is located on the rooftop of the building. There is no presence of actual snow or any need for prior ice-skating experience.

I had the pleasure of experiencing this fun in real life — it was so nice to be able to enjoy a traditional winter activity in the Santa Barbara afternoon sunshine. I can attest that the frictionless material is easy to move around on for all ages, including a UCSB college student like me. All you need to do is take off your shoes and don your socks to have a spinny time. You can show off your moves without the pressure to wear skates and if you fall, you can easily get back up again. The synthetic ice floor is cooled off by fans to keep it slippery, and there are cotton snowballs in the rink to have a friendly snowball fight if you feel so inclined. I also enjoyed the fact that the location of the rooftop rink showcases a stunning downtown view of Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Mountains for adults to enjoy. And speaking of adults — the rooftop is also home to happy hour events and weddings during the winter, to warm up the whole community.

The museum is working to bring scientific wonder to the lives of children through play and building a strong sense of community. “One of our educational goals is to empower kids to take risks and try new things, whether that is in the form of building electrical circuits or gliding on synthetic ice!” said Robin Gose, MOXI President and CEO. I was able to reconnect with my inner child experiencing the interactive exhibits along with Sock Skating.

Families can enjoy Sock Skating on the roof at MOXI through January 20 | Photo: MOXI

Angie Bertucci, Director of Marketing and Communications at MOXI, shared that there are even more exciting events occurring at the museum soon. One of these festive events is the Holiday Member Morning on December 14, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. There will be holiday treats and fun for the entire family, which truly encapsulates the inviting atmosphere of the museum with more space for members to play. Notably, there will be a commemorative Noon Year’s Eve event for all ages on December 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The whole museum will be used to ring in the new year with joyous games, a rooftop dance party, and a newly reimagined interactive exhibit called Light Track (which is an absolute must-see in my opinion). Tickets are for sale here. Additionally, whether it’s creative and fantastical seasonal camps for kids or after school retreats to a whimsical world of science, MOXI is truly educating youth through the encouragement of curiosity.

Though the childlike joy of the Sock-Skating area will last until January 20, the museum will be closed from December 24 to December 25 and will reopen on December 26 for its usual hours. And for reference, MOXI is located at 125 State Street.

As a final note, Bertucci encourages everyone to participate: “The sock-skating rink is fun for any age! We love seeing the creativity of kids and parents who indulge their inner ice dancer, hockey player, or snowball enthusiast.” She believes that this event should be marked on any family’s holiday to-do list of downtown Santa Barbara.