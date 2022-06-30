Cluster of New Cottages in Carpinteria

Status: On the market

1315 Vallecito Place: $2,095,000

5120 Cottage Drive: $2,195,000

5110 Cottage Drive: $2,295,000

Ah, Carpinteria! Our sweet, sleepy little sister to the south. Its charming, walkable main street is inviting enough to spend an entire day meandering the antique shops, restaurants, and galleries, but it’s an artery practical enough to offer a drugstore, grocery, and pet supply shop as well. Visit on any given day, and you’ll find campers from the nearby state beach campground mingling with movie stars up for the day from L.A., especially in the bustling summer months, plus a whole lot of Santa Barbarans who just want a few relaxing hours sitting on the patio at Rincon Brewing or having a healthy snack at the Good Plow.

The folks who actually live in this quintessential seaside hamlet tend to be those whose families have lived here for generations. People don’t usually leave Carpinteria once they move here. With the mountains on one side and the oceans on the other, and broad flat bike-able streets and friendly, locally owned businesses in between, there’s a whole lot to love in Carp.

Credit: David Palermo

The lure of Carpinteria called brightly last week as I visited five brand-new custom cottages on a tree-lined street in an area with distinctive period homes of architectural significance, and families within who have shaped the history of the community.

Blending in seamlessly is this cluster of cottages that shine distinctly as Carpinteria’s newest jewel. They reflect the beachside cottage-style architecture but stand apart as the only new construction available in the area, with modern design and top-of-the-line amenities.

Located at the corner of Ogan Road and Vallecito Place, the cottages have many of the same assets, but each has a different floorplan and personality. The homes range in size from 2,048 to 2,525 square feet, and three are single-level and two are two-story. Two of the cottages were completed last month and are already under contract. The remaining three will be listed for sale this week, with a grand opening open-house celebration throughout this holiday weekend. It’s bound to be a popular event for Carp locals eager to see the first new construction in their backyard in more than 10 years.

The list of features in these residences would take far too many pages to list. Details on the top-quality materials used, the high-tech touches, energy-saving elements, and more are available for the asking. What impressed me most as I walked through each of these homes were the tall ceilings, broad hallways, spacious interiors, and thoughtful details that would make living here a dream come true.

Signature Dutch front doors on every cottage welcome visitors with a charming touch that’s both friendly and practical. Each home has three bedrooms, plus an optional office or fourth bedroom with a barn door entrance that echoes the aesthetic of the front door. Customizable primary walk-in closets let each new resident outfit the space to exactly their specifications. The same is true of the backyard spaces, which have been left purposefully sparse so that the new homeowners can give their gardens a personal touch.

Credit: David Palermo

Other favorite aspects for me were the fireplaces, custom built-in niches in the living rooms, the dreamy designer kitchens, and an extra space inside each of the garage door entryways intended as a mud room or drop zone when entering the house from the garage. Solar panels and air conditioning are the icing on the cake.

Carpinteria’s magical mountains are highlighted to perfection in these new homes. Each cottage is situated to take best advantage of the majesty of these views that change color throughout the days and seasons. These cottages will undoubtedly sell quickly. Perhaps a visit to the world’s safest beach — along with Carpinteria’s newest cottages — is a perfect holiday getaway.

The Cottages Carpinteria are listed for sale in Carpinteria by Yolanda Van Wingerden of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Yolanda at (805) 879-8042 or yolanda@bhhscal.com. Visit thecottagescarpinteria.com for details.

Credit: David Palermo

