Birds of Lake Los Carneros Short Film

One of Goleta’s gem locations is the stunning Lake Los Carneros. Now there is a newly released 7-minute short film, Birds of Lake Carneros, shot at this special location available to view. The Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) and filmmaker Michael Love recently released the short film which is rich in bird conservation, local history, and ecology.

The film can be viewed here: https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/learning-resources/.

The film celebrates local and migrating birds at Lake Los Carneros, raises awareness about the importance of this open space for providing critical habitat to avifauna and other wildlife, and inspires community environmental stewardship and nature conservation.

Movie footage includes iconic shots of hummingbirds, predators, and new chicks, as well as other important wildlife around the lake. Guest appearances in the film include SBAS Board Field Trips Chair Peter Thompson leading a group and City of Goleta Councilmember Stuart Kasdin birding with local students at the lake.

Lake Los Carneros is owned and managed by the City of Goleta.

Lake Los Carneros | Credit: Santa Barbara Audubon Society

About Santa Barbara Audubon Society

Founded in 1963, SBAS’s mission is to protect area birdlife and habitat and connect people with birds through education, conservation and science. SBAS strengthens people’s connection to birds through outreach, local presentations and birding events, promotes avifauna protections through meetings with agency decision-makers, public comments, and conservation letters, and advances knowledge about birdlife through community and research-based science. To learn more about SBAS and how you may join and help our local birds, please visit https://santabarbaraaudubon.org.