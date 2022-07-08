Announcement

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Receives $90,000 Donation for Firehawk 964 from One805 Organization

Credit: Courtesy
By One805
Fri Jul 08, 2022 | 3:55pm

Local non-profit One805 presented a check to Santa Barbara County Fire  Department for $90,000. The funds have been raised by One805 to add vital  medevac capability to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s new 964 Firehawk helicopter.  

(Santa Barbara, California, July 8th 2022) One805 announced the donation of  $90,000 to Santa Barbara County Fire, specifically to expand the capability of the  new SBC Fire Department 964 Firehawk helicopter to perform medevac  operations. The presentation, by One805 CEO Eric Phillips, to County Fire Chief  Mark A. Hartwig, took place at the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit in  Santa Ynez.  

The Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit (ASU) is a public safety aviation unit  comprised of Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Barbara  Sheriff’s Office employees. Santa Barbara County is fortunate to have this air  asset and aviation program, which adds significantly to its public safety  capability. Countless people have been rescued, missing people found and fires  quickly suppressed that otherwise would not have been, were it not for these air  resources. The recent addition of the SBC Fire Department 964 Firehawk to the  fleet has dramatically boosted the range, duration and capability of the Air  Support Unit. 

The funds, a portion of which were donated by Dr. Victoria Mann Simms and  Ronald Simms, were raised over the course of 2022 and specifically earmarked  for the Firehawk. “One805 is constantly looking to provide support to our First  Responders by providing equipment they are not easily able to fund through  normal budget channels. This conversion kit will directly save lives, county-wide,  and add to the already versatile mix of operations the Firehawk is able to  

perform” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston Smith, One805 Co-Founder and  Executive Board Member. 

For more information on how you can donate to emergency responders in the  Operational Area please visit www.one805.org. 

Sat Jul 09, 2022 | 02:59am
