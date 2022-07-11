Preview | ‘Air Love n’ Love’ at Santa Barbara’s Marjorie Luke Theatre

Local playwright Claudia McGarry runs an Airbnb property with her son, which inspired the concept for her new play, Air Love n’ Love, presented at the Marjorie Luke Theater this month. This romantic dramedy follows a father/daughter Airbnb host team who each has their own relationship concerns. There’s also the ex-wife and the intriguing new renter in the mix, among others. “I love the idea of romances being born out of total abandon, passion, and dreams,” says McGarry. “I wanted to play around with that concept, using different couples of different ethnicities and different ages to show that ‘love is love,’ no matter what.”

McGarry is also directing the piece — her first foray into directing. The show weaves music throughout the narrative, including original songs and live performance. Beyond romance, Air Love n’ Love also tackles issues of immigrants starting new lives in America and how people handle deep loss. “After watching the politics over the last several years, and once the pandemic began, I sensed people need comic relief,” says McGarry. “They need comedy, love stories, and, yes, they need stories that show empathy.”

Air Love n’ Love runs July 16 and 23 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. See luketheatre.org/event/air-love-n-love.

