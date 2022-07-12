Man and Dog Rescued from Cliffs at More Mesa Beach in Santa Barbara

Credit: SBCSAR Facebook page

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR) saved a man and his dog from the cliffs above More Mesa beach on Sunday, July 10, after receiving a call right as the group was concluding a training session on the same bluffs.

SBCSAR was wrapping up a training session on evacuating injured subjects at around noon when a call came that a man and his dog had become stuck on the cliffs of More Mesa, near the entrance to the beach. The dog, Ranger, had gone over the side, and after the owner attempted to help Ranger, he became stuck himself and unable to reach stable ground. The man called 9-1-1, and bystanders alerted the rescue team. SBCSAR members were joined by S.B. County Fire to assist with the rescue operation.

Team members set up rope systems to lower the first rescuer over the side and down to the man and Ranger and proceeded to secure both to the rope to prevent any further slipping. A second rescue team member, a veterinarian, then came down to assist in getting the pair safely down to the beach below.

The man was lowered down in a harness with the first rescue member once Ranger was secured with the veterinarian rescue member, and Ranger was lowered down right after. Both were evaluated and had no injuries from the incident.

