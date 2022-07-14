Shots Fired on Santa Barbara Westside, No Known Injuries

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating shots fired just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, near 1200 San Pascual Street, though no injuries have been reported from the incident.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and confirmed a firearm was discharged on the Westside near Bohnett Park, and Public Information Officer for the department Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said there “appears to be several suspects involved in this incident and they are currently outstanding.” The incident appears to be isolated, according to Ragsdale, with no immediate threat to the public.

No other information has been made available at this time.

