Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Shots Fired on Santa Barbara’s Westside
16-Year-Old Allegedly Fired Gun at Vehicle, Charged with Attempted Murder
Santa Barbara Police Department detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shots fired in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street near Bohnett Park on Wednesday, July 13.
Officers responded to a call of “shots heard” on Wednesday, and detectives later determined several rounds were fired from a handgun at a vehicle during this incident. After the shooting, officers say the suspect fled through Bohnett Park. Due to the suspect being a juvenile, the name has been withheld.
Detectives and officers responded to the suspect’s residence in Santa Barbara County, where the suspect was seen leaving in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and the suspect was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident on the 3800 block of State Street at 7:45 p.m.
Later, with an authorized search warrant for the suspect’s home, detectives located a handgun and ammunition. The handgun was a polymer non-serialized “ghost gun.”
The 16-year-old suspect was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall and booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a firearm.
