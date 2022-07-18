Eight Wineries to Visit for Live Music in the Santa Ynez Valley

Looking to sample tunes with your wine? Live music is back, perhaps more appreciated than ever, at these melodious wineries in the Santa Ynez Valley.

A jug of wine, a loaf of bread and … how about banging dance hits from the ‘80s, a jazz guitar concert, or a four-piece country band? For many wineries in the Santa Ynez Valley, the long days of summer usher in a jam-packed roster of live music. This year, especially as wine and music fans try to make up for the last two years of shuttered tasting rooms and canceled shows, there’s no shortage of excellent live acts to catch in this famed wine appellation while enjoying a bottle (or two!) of your favorite varietal.

To kick-start your planning, here are just a few destinations to enjoy wine and song together — from ticketed, single-concert affairs to more casual, weekly jams geared toward BYO picnics. So, grab a friend and a glass, and get ready to groove! This is just a small slice of the winery music offerings, so check local listings for more venues. And don’t forget to call ahead for reservation requirements, ticketing information, and guidelines regarding children, pets, and outside food, as each venue has its own setup and rules.

Brander Vineyard & Winery

Highlights of Brander’s longstanding summer music series include an intimate performance by blues/rock artist Shawn Jones, who has shared bills with big names like Robert Cray, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings (Aug. 6) and appearances by acoustic duo Teddy Jack & Jonathan McEuen (Aug. 13, Sept. 24). See brander.com.

Brick Barn Wine Estate

Brick Barn’s “Wine Down Wednesdays” are popular with locals and tourists alike, with 50 percent off wines by the glass during happy hour and live music from local musicians such as Victor Valencia (Aug. 3), Terry Lawless (Aug. 17), and the Alan Satchwell Jazz Trio (Aug 24). Other special dates on the calendar include Ghost\Monster (Sept. 4) and the hard-driving country/rock/blues of Cadillac Angels (Oct. 8). See brickbarnwineestate.

Buttonwood Farm & Winery

Sunday afternoons at this low-key, friendly winery — among the oldest in the area — buzz every weekend through Labor Day with food trucks and a rotating schedule of local singer/songwriters such as Los Angeles–based Americana songstress Erinn Alissa Selkis (Aug. 7), Adrian Galysh (Aug. 14) and Brian McKee (Aug. 2 ). See buttonwoodwinery.com.

Fess Parker

Celebrating the venerable winery’s weekend “SummerFess,” The Drive-in Romeos will rock the terrace at Fess Parker on August 20, with modern R&B hits and 1950s-inspired rock. Ticket sales benefit the Santa Barbara County Food Bank. See fessparker.com.

Firestone Vineyards

The T-Bone Ramblers, LiveWire, and The Rincons are just a few of the excellent local country, blues, and classic-rock bands lined up for Firestone’s Friday night concert series (through Oct. 28). Reserve a table in advance and enjoy complimentary food and a personal space heater during the show. Visitors can also catch pop-up performances by singer/songwriters like Lindsey Suarez and Richard & Tony on select Sundays afternoons through September 25. See firestonewine.com.

Kessler-Haak

Jazz lovers will want to venture to Lompoc to check out two remaining appearances by the acclaimed Nick Schaadt Quartet, performing the music of Herbie Hancock as part of Kessler-Haak winery’s “Jazz in the Vines” concert series, on August 13 and September 24. See kesslerhaakwine.com.

Lincourt

Head to this OG winery, established long before the region became a wine destination, on Friday afternoons to hear musicians like singer/songwriter and trumpet master Alan Satchwell (Aug. 5) and San Luis Obispo native Nataly Lola (Aug.19), known for her song styling on the guitar and ukulele. See lincourtwines.com.

Presqu’ile

This beautiful winery near Santa Maria is plugging the amps and mics back in with a raucous set by local ’80s cover band The Molly Ringwald Project (Aug. 6), followed by a benefit performance on September 24 by the winery’s house band, the Tepusquet Tornadoes, which specializes in classic rock, soul, and R&B. See presquilewine.com.

Teddy and Jonathan | Credit: Mario Diaz

