Join Our Next #BeautifyGoleta Community Cleanup Event on July 30

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA – The City of Goleta’s next #BeautifyGoleta event is coming up on Saturday, July 30th from 9 am – 11 am, with free bulky items collection from 9 am – 1pm. Grab your buckets, gloves, and a good pair of walking shoes, and join at one of our five community cleanup locations (see below for location detail). Volunteers will get a FREE Beautify Goleta t-shirt while supplies last! Also come to drop off unwanted bulky items free of charge.

Credit: Courtesy

Our Neighborhood Spotlight is the Fairview/Kellogg neighborhood, and we will meet at the Elks Lodge parking lot (#613). The Elks Lodge parking lot will serve as both the meetup location for cleanup volunteers and as the site for FREE Bulky Item Drop Off (150 N Kellogg Ave); residents can come bring furniture of bulky items for disposal or recycling.

We also made sure to include plenty of parks and open space options to help close out Parks and Recreation Month. In addition to Fairview/Kellogg, we will also be hosting cleanups at Ellwood Bluffs, Lake Los Carneros, Girsh Park, and Evergreen Acres Park (see below for location details).

The City would like to thank the Elks Lodge #613, Caltrans, MarBorg, and Big Green Cleaning for their event support. We are also thankful to our returning clean up volunteers and are excited to have Councilmember Roger Aceves, Goleta Evening Rotary Club, Susan Klein-Rothschild, Jerry Lucera, Jennifer Smith, and Chris Briones as Captains.

The bulky item drop-off is in partnership with Caltrans and the Clean CA program. These statewide Dump Day events are made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts. For more information on the Clean CA program , please visit Clean CA program online.

If your neighborhood does not have a Captain, you can still do a Self-Guided Cleanup

If you are interested in volunteering at a cleanup on July 30th, please help us save paper and sign up in advance at www.cityofgoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.

Thank you for helping us keep Goleta healthy and beautiful!