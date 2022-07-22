Help the White House Hear from Santa Barbara County Residents Facing Food Insecurity and Hunger

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

For the first time in more than fifty years, the President of the United States is holding a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in September 2022. It is important for the administration to hear about what people who get food support need from their government and their communities.

If you need and/or receive food assistance, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief network, want to hear from you. The goal is to collect information to help us create solutions with the community and to share them with the White House, which has set a goal to end hunger by 2030.

Take this 10-minute survey by 7/29 deadline to make sure your voice is heard!

Link: https://feedingamerica.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_07b7crtDafW2dhA