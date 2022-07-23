Letters

Interim Chief Arroyo Is an Inspiration

By Linda Perlin, S.B.
Sat Jul 23, 2022 | 11:26am

I want to thank Nick Welsh for such a well-written, comprehensive article about newly named Interim Police Chief Marylinda Arroyo. I was caught off-guard by the nod to my late husband, Darryl Perlin. I appreciate his memory being kept alive for he certainly was an extraordinary man and is deeply missed by many.

I saw the new Elvis movie a couple days ago and it brought back many memories as we were married the same year as Elvis and Priscilla. This year my daughter and I scattered some of Darryl’s ashes at what was The International Hotel where Darryl and I saw Elvis perform twice.

Darryl saw something extra-special in Marylinda many years ago. He did not allow just anyone to intern for him. Clearly, she gained knowledge that led her to a career path within law enforcement. She is an inspiration to women and to those we entrust with our well-being. If Darryl were here, he would be beaming, but not surprised.

