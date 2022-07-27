Hot Springs Trailhead

When I was younger, I used to hike regularly with the Sierra Club. Those hikes were vital for my well-being after I was widowed. Now I hear that the trailhead for the hot springs and for a number of other hikes has been rendered virtually impossible to access because of the actions of nearby property owners who have placed obstructions in the formerly available roadside parking space. This is illegal on a public right-of-way and is totally unjustified since the right to park there has never been taken away before.

It is sad to hear that the wealthy homeowners feel entitled to take these actions. If necessary they can call law enforcement to ticket or arrest actual law-breakers who park illegally, but our large hiking community should be able to access our trails as they always have done.

The county has a responsibility to facilitate a solution to this problem.