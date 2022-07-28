Al Fresco Santa Barbara
Custom Homebuilding Blends Indoor/Outdoor Living
It happens all the time, especially this time of year. As days run long and nights run cool, Santa Barbarans like to get outdoors. But that doesn’t necessarily require a weekend hike or beach day. Often, it simply means opening the slider to enjoy a late-afternoon cold one or a twilight dinner on the patio with friends and fam. Over the years at Giffin & Crane, we’ve helped countless homeowners take advantage of the pleasant views and temps Santa Barbara is famous for. Here’s a handful of some of our favorite outdoors spaces, with project background and design credits.
OUTDOOR DINING: After 20 years of providing consummate dining experiences in Santa Barbara’s fitting Mediterranean climate, this outdoor space was due for an upgrade. Framed by new beams, lighting, and a taupe sunshade, the country kitchen features all-new plastered masonry cabinets, a cast-in-place waxed concrete countertop, Lynx outdoor appliances, and comfortable seating. Designed by Katie O’Reilly Rogers.
EXEMPLARY SHOWHOUSE: Traditional Home magazine paired with Harrison Design to produce this benefit showhouse for Santa Barbara’s CALM, a child-abuse prevention and treatment nonprofit. Built in one year, this Mission Revival harmoniously blends Eastern and Western influences and an indoor-outdoor fusion that maximizes ocean views through surrounding oak woodlands. Architecture by Bill Harrison, interiors by Barry Dixon, and landscape design by Katie O’Reilly Rogers.
DELUXE POOLHOUSE: Conceptualized on-site during weekly meetings with the owners, this remodel project upgraded the family swimming pool and its 150-square-foot changing room and outdoor kitchen. Pool renovations included adding a built-in spa, a concealed cover with hidden spool, and custom-poured concrete coping that’s grippy but not too abrasive. Inside, crews installed a sauna, a skylight, and further lightened the room with a waterproof plaster finish. New appliances and a flat-screen TV highlighted the outdoor living space.
BLENDED: Creating a seamless connection from interior transitional spaces to a private patio and stunning ocean view, the owners of this hillside renovation principally invested in a sliding glass pocket wall for the living room. The top-hung panels are 12 feet high and 15 feet wide, opening to an upgraded backyard living space with landscape lighting and a flagstone pathway around the home. Ellen Bildsten headed up the architecture, interiors, and landscape design.
Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.
