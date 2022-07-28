Early-Morning SWAT Team Operation Yields One Arrest in Santa Barbara’s Eastside

A SWAT team operation woke up an Eastside neighborhood early Thursday morning, as Santa Barbara police executed a search warrant that involved the questioning of multiple people and at least one arrest, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Residents in the area reported hearing calls from police telling people to “come outside” around 6 a.m., as the SWAT unit surrounded a residence on the 100 block of Alisos Street near Cacique. Late Tuesday night, just a few blocks away on Cacique Street, there was a stabbing and reports of at least one gunshot following an altercation in front of an apartment complex. Police have not officially confirmed whether Tuesday’s events are related to Thursday’s SWAT operation.

According to reports on social media from witnesses close to the scene, police pulled multiple people out of homes along the block for questioning.

Police confirmed Thursday that one male was arrested and taken back to the station for further questioning.

“Law enforcement officers are still actively investigating this case, and no other information is available at this time,” Ragsdale said. “Once the primary portion of this investigation is concluded, more detailed information will be provided to the media and public.”

