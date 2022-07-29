Break Up with Boring with UnCruise

Cruise ships. Giant boats filled with thousands of people. Long lines, fleeting glimpses of far-flung ports, and a different dress code for every restaurant. For many, that sounds like hell. But what if I told you there was a different way to cruise?

Founded in 1996 and with Alaskan Dan Blanchard now at the helm as CEO, UnCruise Adventures takes an entirely different approach. Smaller boats, more intimate experiences, no lines, and a more casual feel onboard make trips with UnCruise perfect for those looking for a more immersive experience.

With ships stationed in a broad and diverse range of destinations, the folks at UnCruise recently launched their Break Up with Boring campaign to better showcase what they’re all about.

Invited aboard the 192-foot-long Wilderness Legacy at UnCruise’s headquarters in Seattle, I got a glimpse of what makes the company different. First, their boats are awesome ― more reminiscent of a beautiful bygone age than a mass-produced tin can. All staterooms have views and are filled with character and eclectic touches. The main lounge and bar area of the ship felt like a comfy old English pub and the perfect place to grab a cocktail or glass of wine to unwind as you plan your next day’s adventure. And when I say adventure, I mean it. With an UnCruise, you’re much more likely to get your feet wet as you bushwhack through the jungle with your dedicated guide than find yourself squeezed into a tour bus as attractions whizz by the window.

Their unique Sea Dragon launch platform allows guests to go kayaking, paddleboarding, or dinghy riding straight off the stern of the ship. They even offer snorkeling ― yes, snorkeling ― in Alaskan waters. Whatever level of activity you’re seeking, their friendly and experienced crew will help you find it. If all you want to do is snuggle up in the lounge with your favorite novel and a glass of Pinot while your significant other goes climbing a mountain, this is the cruise line for you.

Dinner each night will be spent with different guests to facilitate new friendships. Wear jeans and a tee for dinner if that’s your jam in this judgment-free zone as you recap the day’s activities with photos and video from the crew before soaking in the top-deck hot tubs as you wind down and then retiring to your stateroom.

With a crew that feels more like family and a CEO deeply invested in providing the best possible experience for guests, an UnCruise may just be the different kind of vacation you’ve been pining for.

UnCruise Adventures is based in Seattle and offers itineraries in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, and more. Visit uncruise.com for more information.

