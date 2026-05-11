[Update: Mon., May 11, 2026, 3:25pm] The fire that broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning on Platform Habitat off the coast of Summerland has been secured, and personnel have been transported to the platform to conduct safety inspections. The 1,000-yard safety zone is still in effect.

There were two minor injuries to members of Platform Habitat’s crew during the evacuation process and no injuries to any of the fire crews, including teams from Ventura and Santa Barbara County fire departments, or private boats that were contracted out to fight the fire. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

[Original Story] Flames broke out on Platform Habitat about eight miles off the coast of Summerland on Monday around 7 a.m. Personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Ventura County Fire are currently responding to the blaze.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, all 26 crew members aboard the platform have been safely evacuated. There has been no cause of the flames released at this point.

There is currently a 1,000-yard safety zone in place around the platform.

Platform Habitat was set to start its decommissioning process with the capping of its 20 shut-in wells at the end of 2025, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.