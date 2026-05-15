Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre Welcomes Mexican Stars for Concert Supporting Immigrants

Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre will bring together some of the most popular Mexican regional artists in the world for the Freedom Music Fest benefit concert on Sunday, May 17, which will feature Larry Hernández, Régulo Caro, and Roberto Tapia in an event that will help raise money for immigrant families.

The Freedom Music Fest, which is presented in collaboration with the 805 UndocuFund, is being billed as a concert about “more than music,” with a portion of the proceeds going directly to 805 UndocuFund’s Emergency Assistance Fund. This emergency fund, created in April of 2025 as a way to provide financial support for families impacted by federal immigration enforcement, has already raised and distributed more than $1 million to families in need in just over a year.

The three artists featured in the Freedom Music Fest are among the most well-known artists in the Mexican music scene.

Hernández, whose biggest hit “El Baleado” received more than 55 million views on YouTube, also won over a widespread television audience through the reality show Larrymania on Universo and Telemundo.

Tapia, an American-born singer who grew up in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, rose to prominence with his 2012 Mexican regional album El Muchacho, which reached Number 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart that same year. Tapia also became a well-known television star in recent years as one of the judges of the Spanish-language version of The Voice.

Caro also grew up moving between Mexico and California and comes from a long line of musicians. His most well-known song “Me Gustas Me Gustas” racked up more than 127 million views, and he has worked as a composer for dozens of other Latin American artists.

The organizers of the Freedom Music Fest said the concert is an effort to bring together the community for a night of music and solidarity, both as a celebration of the Mexican regional genre and the local Latino culture.

“This event is about more than music — it is about community, dignity, and standing together during a time when immigrant families are facing fear, uncertainty, and economic hardship,” said Primitiva Hernandez, executive director of 805UndocuFund. “We are deeply grateful to the artists, organizers, sponsors, and every person choosing to show up in solidarity. Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping families in crisis and reminding our community that they are not alone.”

Doors will open Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through AXS, with base prices racing from $79 -$229.