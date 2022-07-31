Santa Barbara Symphony’s 70th Anniversary Season

Classical music lovers rejoice! The Santa Barbara Symphony will be celebrating its 70th anniversary season soon with an exciting series of nine concerts over nine months, starting October 2022. The Symphony, under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Maestro Nir Kabaretti, has prepared these shows with an acute focus on incorporating community, collaboration, and culture in order to honor the unique beauty of Santa Barbara.

Highlights for this upcoming season include: the grand season opening, which will include the spectacular return of Carl Orff’s beloved composition Carmina Burana and feature 150 performers from the State Street Ballet, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Quire of Voyces, and the Music Academy’s Sing! Children’s Chorus; the glamorous annual New Year’s Eve with The Symphony concert, a joyful and popular one-night event with guest conductor Bob Bernhardt (this event sells out quickly — get your tickets soon!); a celebratory 70th anniversary show, presenting Concerto Grosso by American composer Jonathan Leshnoff and Violin Concerto by celebrated violin soloist Phillipe Quint; and a magical single-night-only concert celebrating the music and charm of Frank Sinatra, with piano and vocals by Tony DeSare.

Other things to look forward to this season include the world premiere of composer Elmer Bernstein’s new score Toccata for Toy Trains, a multimedia tribute to legendary film composer John Williams, a musical homage to the Chumash people in collaboration with The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and many more internationally acclaimed musicians and artistic collaborations. The full season’s concert schedule can be found at thesymphony.org, and season subscriptions are now available.

Maestro Kabaretti, an internationally recognized composer, has been directing The Symphony since 2006. “It has been an honor to help define and shape the Santa Barbara Symphony over the past 16 years of our history,” he shared. “Now more than ever, traditional symphonic music is inspired and influenced by diversity … the spoken word art form of Chumash descent is integrated into this season’s repertoire while celebrating The Symphony’s traditional essence. I can’t wait to share this journey with you!”

The Santa Barbara Symphony has been a premier cultural institution in its time, providing not only brilliant music, but also inspiring music education and community collaboration. The Symphony serves more than 10,000 students in Santa Barbara County, and is the only regional symphony orchestra offering an educational program. This year, board chair Janet Garufis and President and CEO Kathryn R. Martin follow Kabaretti in making a five-year commitment to serve in their current roles. “The Symphony employs some of the most sought-after orchestral musicians on the West Coast, draws from a deep pool of globally recognized composers and guest artists, and nurtures rich, meaningful collaborations with fellow leading arts organizations,” Martin said. “As we enter this milestone year, the Symphony’s purpose is stronger than ever as we deliver on our mission to create joy, connection, and impact through symphonic music for the next 70 years!”

All of the season’s concerts will be live. Season passes are available for purchase now. Also available now are tickets for The Symphony’s two “One-Night-Only” events, “New Year’s Eve with The Symphony,” and “An Evening with Sinatra.” Single tickets for concerts go on sale on September 1. To purchase tickets or get more information, visit thesymphony.org or call (805) 898-9386.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.