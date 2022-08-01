Santa Barbara County Food Action Network Public Call for Board Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

August 1, 2022, SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara County Food Action Network (SBCFAN) is pleased to announce a public call for Board Members since the organization recently obtained 501c3 public charity status. This achievement is a key milestone made possible by seed funding and capacity-building support from the Santa Barbara Foundation and fiscal sponsorship by the Community Environmental Council and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“This is a very exciting time for our local food network,” said SBCFAN Chair Kiah Jordan. “The Community Environmental Council, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara Foundation were instrumental in providing leadership, direction, and financial and administrative support to help us achieve independent 501c3 status. The next step is to build our Board of Directors to help guide the organization for generations to come.”

SBCFAN is looking for engaged community members with knowledge in areas such as agriculture, food enterprise, legal services primarily with human resources and/or the nonprofit sector, and accounting. Board applications are open today, Monday, August 1, through Tuesday, August, 16. To apply and learn more please go to: sbcfan.org/call-for-board-members.

About Santa Barbara County Food Action Network (SBCFAN)

SBCFAN connects, aligns, and activates food system changemakers to develop a robust local food economy, a healthy and just community, and a well-stewarded, resilient foodshed. Our Network provides a hub to facilitate and accelerate cross-sector collaborations, support food system projects, provide access to shared resources, and host public learnings and events. Together, we build equitable solutions for long-term resilience in Santa Barbara County.

Formed in 2019, SBCFAN supports efforts to advance the goals of the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan, a countywide, community-driven strategic plan that assessed and provided recommendations for how we grow, distribute, consume, and dispose of food. Learn more at SBCFoodAction.org and find SBCFAN on Facebook.com/SBCFoodAction, Instagram.com/SBCFoodAction, and Linkedin.com/Company/SBCFoodAction. Learn more about the Food Action Plan at https://www.sbcfoodaction.org/food-action-plan/.