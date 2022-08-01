Sheriff’s Office Arrests Goleta Man, 79, for Suspected Lewd Acts Involving Children￼

Photo courtesy of SB County Sheriffs

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Goleta man for lewd acts with a child and are asking the community to identify any additional survivors.

Authorities began their investigation on May 3, 2022, after a survivor reported an incident that occurred in 2019. The survivor said the incident took place at the suspect’s business on the 200 block of Pine Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick. Following their investigation, detectives arrested 79-year-old Samuel Camargo Reyes, also known as Samuel Reyes Camargo, on Friday, July 29, on a warrant for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14. Reyes is being held at the Southern Branch Jail, with bail set at $500,000.

According to Zick, detectives strongly believe there are additional survivors who have not yet been identified. The investigators suspect Reyes had access to other children at his business, an unmarked office space located at the corner of Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street where he sold nutritional supplements since 2011.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages those with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Reyes or his business to call Detective Swank at (805) 681-4150. Information can also be submitted anonymously online through the Sheriff’s website or by phone at (805) 681-4171.

Survivors can also find support services through community partner Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. Reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.

