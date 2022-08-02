Arts & Lectures Single Tickets Available at Last

Get Your Culture Fix with an Exciting Lineup of Dance, Music, Theater, and Lectures from UCSB Arts & Lectures

The magical pleasures of live entertainment are back in full force, and Santa Barbara’s cultural calendar is brilliantly bursting at the seams, in large part due to UCSB Arts & Lectures’ more than 45 dynamic performances and fabulous lectures slated for the 2022-2023 season — with even more exciting announcements coming soon, says spokesperson Charles Donelan.

Single tickets are now on sale for rising Americana star Charley Crockett, who kicks off this electrifying season with his old-school-country-twang-meets-millennial-modern-troubadour vibe at the Arlington on October 2. This dapper Texan — named the 2021 Americana Music Awards Emerging Artist of the Year — performs with his band, the Blue Drifters.

Set your alarms for Friday, August 5, at 10 a.m., when single tickets go on sale for the rest of the season, a diverse, world-class lineup of dance, music, theater, and speakers, including Arts & Lectures’ cleverly curated signature mix of big names and emerging talents.

Yo-Yo Ma, Nigella Lawson, Wynton Marsalis, Mark Morris, John Irving, Jake Shimabukuro, Tig Notaro, Pink Martini, and the Danish String Quartet are among the well-known favorites. Some of the newer discoveries that we’re excited for include the Linda Lindas, Sō Percussion, the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, and Jean Rondeau.

Rounding out the opening week is a timely visit from DakhaBrakha, the folk-meets-punk group quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine, performing their electrifying blend of Ukrainian melodies and contemporary rhythms from around the world on October 6. Then on October 8, put on your dancing shoes for Sw!ng Out, a group of Lindy Hop dance champs from acclaimed choreographer Caleb Teicher who bring the joy, fire, and fight of competitive and social swing dance to the stage with live music by the Eyal Vilner Big Band. Pro tip: Get ready to strut. The audience is encouraged to jump on stage for the jam session that concludes the show. For tickets and additional information, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

