Hospice of Santa Barbara Virtual Speaker Series Presents ‘A Conversation with Dr. Kelly McGonigal’

Dr. Kelly McGonigal will present A Conversation with Dr. Kelly McGonigal on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 for Hospice of Santa Barbara’s virtual illuminate Speaker Series. | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Ca, August 3, 2022– Since 2020, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) has adjusted to the new realities that come with COVID-19 by creating their free illuminate Speaker Series – a series which addresses aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and offers active solutions to navigate through this new reality.

Next on the line up will be Dr. Kelly McGonigal, who will present A Conversation with Dr. Kelly McGonigal on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 6:00 to 7:00 pm PDT. The conversation will be moderated by well-known NPR host, Jonathan Bastian. The event is free, but registration is required.

Dr. Kelly McGonigal is a health psychologist and a lecturer at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. As a pioneer in the field of “science-help,” her mission is to translate insights from psychology and neuroscience into practical strategies that support personal well-being and strengthen communities. Her TED talk on stress is one of the top ten most viewed TED talks with over 13 million views. To watch the video, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcGyVTAoXEU&vl=en

Jonathan Bastian is an award-winning public radio host. Prior to KCRW, he worked for Louisville’s NPR station (WFPL), and also created and hosted a weekly TV program that aired on PBS stations across six states. He has interviewed numerous influential writers, thinkers and policy makers, including Salman Rushdie, Congressman John Lewis, Jared Diamond, Michael Chabon, Oliver Sacks, Barbara Kingsolver, and many others. His work has aired nationally on NPR’s All Things Considered and been published on NPR.org.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Kelly McGonigal and Jonathan Bastian be a part of our illuminate series,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We hope you join us for this one of a kind conversation.”

As we all know, people are reeling from this world-wide crisis emotionally, socially, and economically. People have shared a variety of intense feelings they are experiencing during this time, among them: fear, deep sadness, anxiety, grief, uncertainty over the present and what the future holds, vulnerability, despair, anger, hopelessness. HSB will present a new nationally-known speaker every other month.

The series continues through 2022 with Richard Louv in October and Jack Kornfield and Trudy Goodman in November. Hospice of Santa Barbara would like to give a special thanks to Santa Barbara Foundation, Robin and Roger Himovitz and Natalie Orfalea Foundation for sponsoring this event.

Past speakers of the series, include Roshi Joan Halifax, Frank Ostaseski, Katy Butler, Sharon Salzberg, Dr. BJ Miller, Dr. Sunita Puri, Jeneìe Johnson, Daniel Goleman, Nora McInerny, Pico Iyer Amanda Kloots and Kristin Neff.

To find out more, and register for this free event, please visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries.

Para obtener más información y registrarse para el evento, visite: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries.

Interpretación simultanea al español disponsible.

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.