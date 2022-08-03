Scholarship Foundation of Santa BarbaraReceives 10th Consecutive Four-Star Rating 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its 10th consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Scholarship Foundation operations. The Foundation has received 19 four-star ratings in 20 years.

“Only 4 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least 10 consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara outperforms most other charities in America,” wrote Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher.

The nation’s largest independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator assesses organizations each year on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices, and openness.

The Scholarship Foundation recently received its fourth consecutive Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar), a leading nonprofit information service. The Platinum Seal is Candid’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance.

“Since it was founded six decades ago, this organization has committed itself to the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and accountability. We thank Charity Navigator for recognizing our ongoing efforts in these important areas,” said Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded more than $140 million to some 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.