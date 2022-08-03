Virtual Lectures from SB Botanic Garden on Friday Aug. 19 and Sept. 16

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – August 2, 2022 – Two online talks remain in Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s 2022 Summer Virtual Lecture Series which explores research and conservation work of leading researchers and Garden staff about biodiversity; climate change; and California’s native plants, birds, and insects.

Registration is now open for lectures on Friday, August 19 and on Friday, September 16, both held online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost for the public is $12 and $10 for Garden members. Once registered, participants receive an email with Zoom link. To register, see links below.

AUGUST 19

“Climate Change and Drought Extremes: A Critical Perspective from Ancient Trees in California” presented by Daniel Griffin, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Geography, University of Minnesota

How is extreme drought in California connected to climate change and human activities? What can be learned about past and future climate using tree rings from old growth forests in California? Dr Griffin, a dendrochronologist (scientist who studies tree rings) connects the dots between humans, climate change, extreme drought, and native plants in the Golden State. To register, visit: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/summer-virtual-lecture-series-august-19/

SEPTEMBER 16

Three topics presented by Garden staff. To register: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/summer-virtual-lecture-series-sept-16/

“Insect Declines in the Present and Future Caused by Human Impacts” presented by Kylie Etter, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Conservation Technician

Etter focuses on what insects contribute to the environment, how they are affected by human environmental impacts and climate change (especially their present and future decline), and her current projects at the Garden.

Kylie Etter | Credit: Courtesy

“What Role Do Cultivars of Native Plants (Nativars) Have in an Ecological Landscape?” by Keith Nevison, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Director of Operations and Horticulture

Nevison explores the role of native plant cultivars (products of plant breeding) called nativars in an ecological landscape, He shares his master’s research for the genus Phlox and discusses why nativars should or should not be used in ecological landscaping.

Keith Nevison | Credit: Courtesy

Invasion Biology Research Update by Zach Phillips, Ph.D., Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Terrestrial Invertebrate Conservation Ecologist

Dr. Phillips focuses on an invasive species that is the subject of his current research, and the relationship between invasion biology and climate change.

Zach Phillips, Ph.D. | Credit: Courtesy

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden:

As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated nearly a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 5 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, a seed bank, research labs, a library, and a public native plant nursery. Amid the serene beauty of the Garden, teams of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the original spirit of the organization’s founders – conserve California native plants and habitats to ensure they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. Visit www.SBBotanicGarden.org.