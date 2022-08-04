Flower, Coneglio, Tater & Tot

Flower

Flower is hoping that you will pick her!

This lovely 12-year-old Shepherd has a whole lot of love to give. She is a quiet girl who enjoys relaxing and taking it easy. Flower would love to find a calm home where she could get lots of love and affection.

Are you interested in making Flower a member of your family? Email adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. All services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Tater & Tot

Here is a pair of brothers less than a year old who are devoted to each other and will be devoted to you too! They were born and raised in a loving foster home, and it shows in how happy they are to be held and cuddled. They nestle into arms or laps and fall asleep with contentment. Of course, some fresh greens and a bit of carrot will keep them awake and purring with happiness. Who can resist that?!

Coneglio

This sweet-tempered male, who’s name is Italian for “rabbit,” is a handsome lionhead mix. He is less than 3 years old and has good litter habits. He catches everyone’s eyes with his striking coloring, soulful brown eyes, and fun, wispy “mane.” But it’s Coneglio’s lovely, gentle personality that will win your heart forever.

Come soon to BUNS to meet Tater & Tot and Coneglio. All rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, open weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

