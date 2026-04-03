Amelia is a 2-year-old female tan and white Dachshund and Pit Bull Terrier mixed dog, weighing approximately 43 pounds, available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center.

Staff describes Amelia as shy but capable of making new friends, human and canine. Amelia is one-of-a-kind because of her two breeds and is sure to turn heads on a walk. Amelia loves a good bath and is the cutest lap dog. Come meet her to find out if you’re a match for this truly special dog with a unique look, personality, and heart. Adoption fees include spaying, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at: http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.