Sassy

Credit: Courtesy

Sassy is one sweet lady! At any given time, she can be found curled up for a little catnap in bed, playing with her toys independently, or reminding her person that her bowl is empty and needs attention ASAP. She’s not big on physical touch but occasionally will seek out a head scratch or booty rub if she’s feeling up to it. Sassy is an independent lady, but LOVES playing with wand toys with her human. Sassy would do best in a home where she can be her independent self with humans who can read her body language and appreciate a cat who has boundaries around touch

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Warm regards.

Taz

Credit: Courtesy

Meet Taz – a small pup with a big personality. Born December 7, 2025, this Cattle Dog mix is incredibly smart and already ahead of the curve – she’s learned to potty outside and picks up new things quickly. Confident and curious, Taz has a natural leader streak and is learning how to play well with other puppies, improving every day.

At around 15 pounds full grown, she’ll be the perfect mix of compact and adventurous. Taz would thrive with someone who appreciates an intelligent, spirited dog and wants a loyal companion with a little spark. If you’re looking for a pup with personality and potential, Taz is your girl.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark

Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await

adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit http://www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at http://www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 9311