The Home Page | Outdoor Living from Coast to Coast

MAGICAL GARDEN ESTATE

Credit: Jim Bartsch

I got to visit one of the most magnificent estates in Montecito this week. The original structure was built in the 1900s, and it oozes the charm of that era. A grand staircase, towering trees, and a gigantic fountain greet you as you walk onto the property. The fountain looks tiny in the photo above, but trust me, it’s huge. The main house was originally the music pavilion and ballroom of the renowned Arcady Estate. I felt the history, serenity, and grace as I walked through every room and strolled the grounds. Check out the listing for more photos and details. This property is offered by Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group for $22,500,000 and is already noted by the Wall Street Journal. This one’s special.

CHI-TOWN SIGHTS

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I was in Chicago last week, and I promised y’all photos if I found anything worth sharing. Well, I did. The big news was the spring-like weather and photogenic scenery everywhere I went. Okay, okay, it was humid, and a little roasty-toasty at times, but for the most part it was picture-perfect. I took an architectural tour on the river, and while the history and variety of building styles were fascinating, the clouds at play as we sailed down the river — reflecting against the skyscrapers left and right — were the hands-down highlight.

CHI-TOWN SUBURBS

Credit: Courtesy

I got out to the suburbs one morning when my friend Meghan picked me up from the Intercontinental for breakfast in Andersonville. I was told that even though these neighborhoods have distinct names and a vastly different feel than the miracle mile, we were still in Chicago. I snapped a pic of this house for sale as we drove down its tree-lined street so that I could investigate it later. 1531 West Norwood Street is a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath brick beauty on a large lot, built in 1925 with plenty of original built-ins and details. Listed at $625,000, it’s a pending sale after 35 days on the market. Although your dollar does go further, it appears that the housing market is hot even in snowy Chicago.

CLOSER TO HOME

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Here at home, we’re enjoying our temperate summer weather with beach days, courthouse and concert nights, and as much al fresco dining as we can squeeze in. Our lives revolve around the great outdoors, and our homes reflect that lifestyle. In this week’s issue, Keith Hamm brings us a collection of indoor/outdoor dining areas from custom homes built by local builders Giffin & Crane. Pull up a patio chair, slip on your shades, and enjoy.

PLANTIFUL DECOR

Credit: Anna Williams

Even if you don’t have any outdoor space, this article from the Washington Post’s At Home blog provides tons of ideas for garden-inspired indoor decor. From floral prints to houseplants to hobbies that bring on the naturalist vibe — taxidermy, anyone? — the ideas are plentiful (and plantiful!) to help you bring the outdoors in.

OPEN HOUSE OF THE WEEK

Credit: Eric Foote

Go visit this home for a real-life example of how to seamlessly mix indoor living with your outdoor lifestyle. French doors from almost every room lead out to beautiful grounds and showcase stunning mountain views. 207 Eucalyptus Hill Drive is listed for $7,975,000 by Cristal Clarke and is open to the public today from 1-3 p.m.

Whether you’re dreaming of a different locale or reveling in your own backyard, take this week’s Independent out for a spin to find out all the local news and happenings. Enjoy!

