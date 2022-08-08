Bring Home the Beauty of the Santa Barbara Courthouse

Works by featured artists (L-R) Ralph Waterhouse, Rick Delanty, and Richard Schloss are on sale now to benefit the Courthouse Legacy Foundation. | Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is hosting an online art sale now through August 14, featuring stunning depictions of the majestic Santa Barbara Courthouse. The sale includes splendid photographs of the building, as well as original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, and acrylic, by California artists Kris Buck, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diaz, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spiers, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.

The pieces for sale display the grand, intricate splendor of the courthouse — giant white arches and towers jut out from the ground, surrounded by crowds of at-attention palm trees; thousands of terracotta tiles are painstakingly hand-painted, depicting the iconic bright orange roof; soft clouds pass gently behind the stark-white clock tower in a bright blue sky. The artists’ breathtakingly serene depictions of the area highlight exactly why this building has become such a significant and historic Santa Barbara landmark.

Profits from the sale will be split 50/50, with half going to the artists, and the other half dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the courthouse through the Courthouse Legacy Foundation, whose purpose is to preserve and raise awareness of this historic landmark.

“I am honored to participate in this first-of-its-kind online art exhibition,” said Waterhouse, local painter and gallery owner. “I can’t think of a more worthy cause and a more beautiful Santa Barbara landmark to paint.”

The artwork can be viewed or purchased at sbclf.org.

