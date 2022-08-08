Olivia Newton-John Dies in Santa Ynez Valley Home

Iconic Australian singer and songwriter Olivia Newton-John died Monday, August 8, in her home in Santa Ynez Valley, after a years-long battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

Newton-John was arguably best known for her breakout role as Sandy Olsson in Grease alongside John Travolta, but she was also one of the most prominent singers and songwriters of the 1970s and 80s, with hits such as “Physical,” “Have You Never Been Mellow,” and “Xanadu.” She was also widely considered to be an LGBT icon, partially due to the popularity of her performances in Grease and Xanadu.

Newton-John had been battling breast cancer for over 30 years, receiving her first diagnosis in her 40s. Though her cancer went into remission, she announced that she was diagnosed again in 2017.

After her diagnosis, Newton-John became a strong advocate for breast cancer detection, and her husband John Easterling has asked that any donations in her memory be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which specializes in researching plant medicine and cancer. Newton-John was an open advocate of cannabis use and had previously touted its ability to help with pain management and inflammation.

Newton-John passed away in her 12-acre Santa Ynez Valley home, which she purchased with her husband in 2015. She is survived by her husband Easterling, as well as her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

