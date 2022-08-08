Save Marc Fogel from a Russian Prison Camp

Letter to Rep. Salud Carbajal, Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla:

I am writing to you today, not about a California issue, but about an American issue; one that is extremely personal to me. One of my teachers, Marc Fogel, who taught me at the International School of Kuala Lumpur, has been detained in Russia for a year now and currently awaits transfer to a maximum-security penal colony and labor camp (the gulag essentially) for attempting to bring 14 medical marijuana vape cartridges into Russia last summer.

I am a practicing physician in Santa Barbara County. Representative Carbajal you know me in this capacity through my visits with your office on behalf of the American College of Radiology over the years. Senators Feinstein and Padilla, we have never met but I am a proud Californian in the public service sector (practicing medicine is, like what you do, a sacred public service). Before I was a doctor, I was a high school teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School in Los Angeles. It was and always will be the hardest job I have ever done. Far harder than doctoring. At least to do it well.

And that’s why Marc Fogel is important to me. If his story sounds familiar, it’s because he was Brittney Griner before her story exploded. And his story, until recently, has been met with crickets.

That is partially by design. His family was told by the State Department to keep a low profile. They are working on his behalf. Let the process work. Well, they aren’t keeping a low profile. They are very publicly announcing that they are negotiating for the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner (as the should in my opinion — though I understand it’s not black and white) and are not including Marc Fogel in any of these announcements. I don’t understand. They also aren’t making it easy to understand as any questions from journalists are being met with “we can’t comment because of privacy issues.”

I want to tell one quick story about Mr. Fogel. When I was 12 my new stepfather got a job in Malaysia and we abruptly moved from Pittsburgh to Kuala Lumpur. At the time I’d been in four total states, all on the East Coast, so we may have well been moving to Mars. I was a lanky and awkward 12 year old with a funny accent. The move did not go well. It was 1994 and before the internet had really become mainstream, so I had very little connection to home except for expensive long-distance phone calls. I’d go to school and get bullied incessantly — until I heard about a high school teacher who was also from Pittsburgh named Marc Fogel.

One of my middle school teachers saw I was struggling and sent me over to the high school to meet him. I walked into his classroom, and he greeted me with the largest smile. His accent was familiar and sounded much like mine. “So you like the Steelers?” he asked. Over the next year I’d sneak over to his classroom at breaks. We’d pour through old sports pages from the Post Gazette that his family had sent him. We got excited when the Steelers drafted this novel dual-threat QB they called “Slash.” He taught me how to remember home all while finding a place in a new home. He taught me to be a world citizen.

I didn’t realize until many years later how special what he did for me was. When I became a teacher, I learned that prep periods and breaks between classes were critical to maintaining sanity. The last thing I ever wanted (or could handle) was students being in on that time of serenity. But not Mr. Fogel. He saw a kid struggling and knew just what to do, student-free personal time be damned.

He saved my life if I’m being perfectly honest. So now I’m doing everything in my power to save his.

So I write to you as my representatives in the American federal government to help me save Mr. Fogel. I imagine that as the center of gravity in the press over Russia detainment of Americans, that to Russia Brittney Griner is their most valuable hostage (that’s what I believe they are — they both did something very similar to break the law, but with punishments so dramatically out of proportion, it can only be looked at as hostage taking because they are American citizens). I’m speculating here, but I can’t imagine Mr. Fogel’s addition to the negotiations moving the needle much. But even if it does, should this not be what the American government does? If we are negotiating at all, what message does it send to do so selectively? If we bring any of them home we should bring them all home. Obviously, I’m a physician in California, miles and security clearances away from getting this message loudly enough into the ears of those who might be able to help. As my representatives, I hope that you can be that conduit.

Save the life of a beloved American teacher.