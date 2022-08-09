Clean Up Carrillo and Chapala

The former Greyhound Bus Depot is an eyesore! After attempting to push the city to remove the graffiti, I picketed at the corner of 32-36 West Carrillo through Fiesta urging clean-up. So many people gave me a thumbs up!

The previous graffiti cleanup — made at my urging — resulted in a smear of grey paint across even the mosaics on the wall.

The Beverly Hills owner doesn’t care. He leased it. The two names on the signs don’t care. We should all care! If we care enough to pay an outside firm almost a million dollars to make suggestions to fix our downtown, we might want to care enough to clean up one obvious place with the authority we have.