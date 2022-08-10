Center for Evaluation and Assessment Administers 2022 Nonprofit Leader Survey for Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation has partnered with UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School to undertake the 2022 Santa Barbara County Nonprofit Leader Survey. The Center for Evaluation & Assessment (CEA), housed in Gevirtz School of Education, is collaborating with the Santa Barbara Foundation in designing, implementing, and analyzing a survey that will provide the most up-to-date and holistic picture of Santa Barbara County’s nonprofit sector.



This survey is designed to be taken by a senior leader at each of the County’s nonprofits who has a comprehensive understanding of the organization’s operations. The survey consists of questions about economic and employment trends, leadership, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Access (DEIA) practices, and organizational needs. The survey is the first step in a larger process of additional research and creating a report of the findings to deepen understanding of the nonprofit sector in Santa Barbara County. Click here to complete the 2022 Santa Barbara County Nonprofit Leader Survey.

About the Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation, the largest community foundation in the region and the county’s go-to resource for investment and capacity-building, strives to ensure that all residents can thrive. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 94-year history.

The Foundation is working to improve areas that affect quality of life in Santa Barbara County, including support for basic needs, support for the social sector, and addressing the concerns of the working family, including child care, workforce development, and workforce housing. The Foundation connects those who give with those in need – and all who dream of stronger communities. To learn more, please visit SBFoundation.org.

About UCSB Center for Evaluation & Assessment

The Center for Evaluation & Assessment (CEA), housed in UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, meets the high demand for evidence-based decision making by offering cutting-edge evaluation and assessment services and training. The CEA’s central mission is to provide useful and actionable insights that can contribute to the continued development of programs and policies. The center is directed by Dr. Tarek Azzam of the Department of Education.