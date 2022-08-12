Summer Sets at Buellton’s Hitching Post Wines

Artists performing at the Hitching Post in August include, clockwise from top left: Caleb and Gary Criscione, Skunkpuppy, Arwen Lewis, and Jacob Cole. | Credit: Courtesy

Winemakers Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley have kicked-off their “Summer Sets” of weekly musical performances at Hitching Post Wines. The Buellton winery is hosting live performances starring local musical artists every Sunday in August from 2 – 4 p.m.

The winery is giving out a 10% discount on all bottle sales during the musical acts, which can be paired with their signature lunches and snacks. Customers can also enjoy the music under the trees of the outdoor dining area, and are more than welcome to bring any good dogs who love local artists. The line-up of performances is as follows:

Singer and songwriter Jacob Cole will perform on August 14. Known for writing bittersweet songs with an indie blues rock flavor, not only was Cole the front man for the Lompoc band Saint Anne’s Place, but he now plays guitar for Dante Elephante, while also working on his independent music projects.

Arwen Lewis plays on August 21, bringing her unique blend of melodic folk, soulful blues, and electrifying rock and roll to the Santa Ynez Valley. Lewis is a multi-instrumental singer/songwriter who is carrying on the musical legacy of her father Peter Lewis, one of the founding members of Moby Grape. Lewis may even perform her remixes of some of Moby Grape’s hits.

The band Skunkpuppy, consisting of guitarist/vocalist Melisa Johnson and bassist Eric Trigueiro, will be closing out the month of “Summer Sets” on August 28. The band is based in Lompoc and is known for performing a wide range of genres, including pop, classic rock, reggae, blues, and Americana.

Hitching Post Wines is located at 420 East Highway 246 in Buellton. For more information, visit hpwines.com/tastingroom.html.

