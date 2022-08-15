Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Ca – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is pleased to announce the return of the Pacific Pride Festival. Produced by PPF, the in-person celebration will take place on August 27th from 11am – 7pm at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara. This year’s Festival will focus on access, inclusion and belonging, ensuring all members of our community can participate fully in Pride – featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, improved wheelchair accessibility, and more spaces for everyone to be included. This all-day, all-ages, “Pride at the Beach” event is free to the public and will include speeches from community members, a full line-up of live entertainment, local food trucks, family friendly activities, and much more!

This year’s Festival, sponsored by Amazon and Gilead, will feature headliner Cece Peniston. Performances by Mariachi Arcoiris, United Queendom, and many others. Will take place throughout the day.

“After two years apart, we’re thrilled to be bringing back the Pacific Pride Festival,” said Kristin Flickinger, PPF Executive Director. “Pride should be a place where all members of our community feel welcome, and we’re excited about partnerships with other community organizations that will make this year’s festival the most accessible and inclusive ever.”

With more than 20 community organizations and thousands of community members coming together, the Pacific Pride Festival is the largest Pride Festival on the central coast. This year’s Festival will feature areas focused on the arts, the outdoors, and spirituality, with a space for weddings on-site (wedding license not included). It will also include a justice action center where festival-goers can learn and activate with local social and environmental justice groups, as well as a health hub where they can get information about how to prevent Covid-19, HIV, monkeypox, and more.

“It’s important that the LGBTQ+ community can come out and enjoy the Festival, Pride-week activities, and each other,” added Flickinger. “Pride is an opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and our history. It’s also a time for us to educate ourselves about the issues facing our communities, and take action, which this year includes learning how to protect ourselves and each other from the increasing threat of monkeypox infection.”

Everyone should learn more about monkeypox in Santa Barbara county and how they can help protect themselves and others this Pride season and beyond, and prevent the spread of monkeypox.

Accommodations for the Pacific Pride Festival can be made by calling 805-963-3636 EXT. 110

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is a leading LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, serving more than 10,000 people each year throughout all of Santa Barbara County. With offices in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, PPF partners with 35 educational and nonprofit agencies to provide a dynamic range of health, prevention, and social service programs, including programs for LGBTQ+ youth and older adults, counseling services, opioid response services, sensitivity and competency trainings, community events and advocacy on LGBTQ+ issues. For more information or to make a donation please visit pacificpridefoundation.org.