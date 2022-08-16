An Assault on the Republic?

Is America still a Republic? Do we still have freedom of speech, the rule of law, and free elections?

Is the Biden administration weaponizing the FBI, the IRS, and the DOJ against anyone who disagrees with them? Case in point: A recent raid on Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach. Did Trump have files that would implicate the FBI (Crossfire Hurricane)?

And what about the expansion of 87,000 new IRS agents? Will they target and persecute political opponents?

Finally, what kind of country has America become when a person running for president is targeted, persecuted, and slandered year after year? Never mind that he wanted to put America first, clean up the swamp and reestablish America’s standing in the world.

Take note, America. The Biden administration hates what a free Republic stands for. And the raid in Palm Beach was the worst attack on our Republic in modern times. As Mark Levin said, “It was a direct assault on liberty, history, decorum, normalcy, and democracy.”