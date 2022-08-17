Dressage Returns to the Historic Earl Warren Showgrounds, Showcasing a Display of Beauty and Precision to the Santa Barbara Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: CDS/USDF/USEF Rated Summer Show will take place on August 20-21, 2022 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The show is rated by the United States Equestrian Federation, the California Dressage Society, and the United States Dressage Federation.

Hosted by the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the California Dressage Society, the show will exhibit competitors and their horses riding at all levels from 8:00am – 5:30PM on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon from approximately 3:40-5:30pm will showcase the Musical Freestyles exhibiting riders and horses dancing to music. The event is free to the public and tickets are not required.

WHO: The Santa Barbara County Chapter of the California Dressage Society was created to bolster interest in Dressage. Dressage aims to develop a gradual harmonious physical and mental relationship between horse and rider. Dressage can be practiced by any discipline or breed of horse, from beginner to Olympic level. The Chapter’s program is educational, and is designed primarily to offer a framework in which individuals can progress with the schooling of themselves and their horses. Activities such as riding clinics, dressage shows, and education are directed toward a better general understanding of Dressage.

WHY: The Earl Warren Showgrounds, the 19th District Agricultural Association, was created in 1955 to house the National Horse Show and remains a cornerstone in enabling the Santa Barbara and surrounding communities to celebrate and experience the deep agricultural and equestrian history of the area. The showgrounds also serve as a key location for the care and safekeeping of animals in the event of wildfires and natural disasters, as it is the only local facility that can facilitate more than 1,000 large animals.

WHEN/WHERE:

● August 20-21, 2022 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds (3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105). Enter gate B to park and follow the walkway to the equestrian arenas.

● For more information, visit https://www.sbccds.org/.