Kate Ford Won’t Seek Reelection, Endorses Gabe Escobedo for Santa Barbara Unified School Board

Kate Ford endorsed City Planning Commissioner chair Gabe Escobedo for her seat on the Santa Barbara School Board. | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Unified School Board Member Kate Ford announced that she will not be running for reelection this November, but she has endorsed Gabe Escobedo, who recently announced his candidacy for her seat.

Ford told Jerry Roberts of Newsmakers with JR that her reasons for not seeking reelection were personal and professional. On the personal front, Ford said she’s never truly experienced retirement or had the ability to travel and live outside of her professional commitments.

Professionally, she said the “stiffness and formality” of politics have been difficult for her, even going on to criticize some of the toxic aspects of working for the public. “I don’t believe, at this point in my life, that I need to tolerate being accused of various misdoings as well as being called every name in the book,” she said.

Shortly after Ford made this announcement, Escobedo, chair of the Santa Barbara Planning Commission, announced his candidacy, as well as his being endorsed by Ford, boardmember Laura Capps, and Senator Monique Limón.

Currently, Escobedo and board member Rose Muñoz are the only candidates to file or announce their plans to run for school board in November.

