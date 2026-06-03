UC Santa Barbara’s 2026 Commencement Events to Celebrate 6,727 Graduates

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. For graduates, especially. Commencement season has arrived.

At UC Santa Barbara, more than 6,700 students — a combination of both undergraduate and graduate — have declared their candidacy to earn degrees in 2026. And they’ll all be honored across 11 official events over eight days.

Starting things off, the College of Creative Studies will hold its commencement exercises Sunday, June 7, at 11 a.m., in Campbell Hall. Next, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, on Commencement Green, Graduate Division celebrates its largest group of participants to date – 620 doctoral and master’s degree candidates.

The Bren School of Environmental Science & Management will hold its annual commencement celebration at 9 a.m., Friday, June 12, outdoors in the Bren Hall Courtyard. Simultaneously, from 9–10:30 a.m., the Robert Mehrabian College of Engineering will hold its ceremony on Commencement Green.

The remaining seven ceremonies, honoring graduates of the College of Letters & Science and organized by field of study, will all be held on Commencement Green, as follows:

• Humanities & Fine Arts — Friday, June 12, from 12–1:30 p.m.

• Psychological & Brain Sciences — Friday, June 12, from 3–4:30 p.m.

• Mathematical and Physical Sciences — Saturday, June 13, from 9–10:30 a.m.

• Biological Sciences & Environmental Studies — Saturday, June 13, from 12–2 p.m.

• Social Sciences — Sunday, June 14, from 9–10:30 a.m.

• Sociology & Political Science — Sunday, June 14, from 12–1:30 p.m.

• Economics — Sunday, June 14, from 3–4:30 p.m.

Tickets are required for the ceremonies being held on Commencement Green. Each participating graduate is allotted six guest tickets for family and friends. Each guest, 2 years or older, must have a ticket to enter. Gates open 90 minutes before ceremony start time. The Bren School and College of Creative Studies do not require guest tickets.

All of the ceremonies and each of the celebrations will be webcast live; details and streaming links will be available in advance via the Commencement website.