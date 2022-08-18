Isla Vista Man Arrested Following Three-Hour Standoff with Officers

Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Isla Vista resident Thursday, following a three-hour standoff with deputies after the man refused to exit his apartment.

Brandon Schaik, 41, allegedly lunged toward someone with a knife around 11 a.m. outside his apartment on the 700 block of Camino Pescadero, though the victim was not injured. After deputies arrived, Schaik retreated into his apartment and refused to leave, at one point allegedly threatening the deputies with a knife in hand.

Additional units from UC Santa Barbara Police, the Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team, Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team, and K9 units responded to the area to assist. Residents in the immediate area were asked to temporarily evacuate or remain inside their homes.

Deputies spent three hours attempting to convince Schaik to surrender, and eventually, he came out of the front door and attempted to walk away from deputies. A K9 unit was deployed and immediately apprehended Schaik, who was taken into custody by deputies without further incident at 2:16 p.m. Schaik was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the K9 apprehension.

Schaik will be booked at the Main Jail for charges including assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, and criminal threats.

