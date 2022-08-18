Deputies Respond to Barricaded Suspect with Knife in Isla Vista

[Update 4 p.m.] The suspect has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. The public is safe to return to the area. For the latest story, click here.

[Original story] Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies are responding to an apartment complex at 761 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista for reports of a subject with a knife who threatened another person and is now refusing to exit one of the units. “Please avoid the area until further notice,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

UCSB sent its own emergency email alert at 12:15 p.m. warning of an “armed subject” at the location, prompting many of the recipients to believe the suspect was possibly armed with a firearm.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be provided as soon as new information becomes available.

