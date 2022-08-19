Vesper, Eliza, and Milo

Vesper

Vesper is a 3-year-old black female cat. To celebrate Black Cat Appreciation Day (August 17), Vesper is touting the virtues of her fellow ebony felines. This friendly girl assures us that most others are just as sweet, playful, and as full of personality as she is.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website at asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Eliza

Eliza is a beautiful 6-month-old Dobie/Aussie mix, who loves the outdoors and going on adventures. This little lady is social and loves doggie playdates, kids, and tolerates cats. She loves water, hiking, and just chilling on the couch with her human. Eliza is a good listener and is very smart. She knows “sit,” “down,” “off,” and she is learning “stay.” This loyal little beauty will make a great addition to any family.

Milo

This handsome, loving, gentle soul is very loving and affectionate. Milo is a 4-month-old Dalmatian/Cattle Dog mix, and he is just a dream boat. He loves a good game of tug with other dogs, loves kids, and loves a good cuddle. You will love petting his soft fur, and while you are doing that, he will melt into your lap. He never gives up an opportunity to get some ear or belly rubs. This love bug will make a great addition to any home.

Come meet these two gorgeous pups on Saturday, August 20, from 1:30 – 3 p.m. at Petco Santa Barbara, 3985 State St.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or mail us at Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

