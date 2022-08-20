Wildfire Insurance

I live in Santa Barbara’s 93103 zip code. I recently received a non-renewal letter from Farmers Insurance on my home for being in the wildfire area. Two weeks prior to receiving this notice I had received a notice from Farmers that Wildfire coverage was added to my policy.

On the non-renewal notice were a few different reasons for the notice. I contacted my agent, and she said it was an underwriting decision. I explained that none of the reasons applied to me, to no avail.

I contacted the Department of Insurance with my compliant. Today I got an email for the DOI saying my issue has been resolved and my policy will be renewed.

I just wanted to get this information out to people who may be in the same situation but don’t know to argue or fight it.