Help the City of Goleta Create a Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan

GOLETA, CA, August 22, 2022 – The City of Goleta is developing a new Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan and we need the input and ideas of businesses, non-profits, organizations, residents, visitors and everyone who has a stake in the economic future of Goleta. Please take 15 minutes to complete our confidential survey to help guide this important project. The perspectives and ideas of the community and stakeholders are essential for the creation of the plan and will help inform and guide the development of not only the City’s long-term economic vision, but actionable strategies and initiatives.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. Please complete the survey by September 9, 2022.

English language survey: https://www.research.net/r/9TM7RT3

Spanish language survey: https://www.research.net/r/9TM7RT3?lang=es

The public is encouraged to also participate in the creation of this Plan by attending the City’s Economic Development and Revitalization Committee quarterly meetings, with the next one on August 23, and future City Council meetings where the plan will be approved and adopted. View City meetings at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/events-calendar.

If you have any questions or concerns about the planning process or survey, please reach out to Ryan Kitz, Assistant to the City Manager at rkintz@cityofgoleta.org.

Thank you in advance for your participation.