No More Rooms at the Inn

Is a 360-room hotel not large enough?

Why does the Hilton want to greedily add 80 more rooms and three stories in an area where the whole idea is to have plenty of public open space, Riviera and mountain views, and a laidback feel?

Increased density destroys it all. It is unsuitable for this spot.

The original Fess Parker Red Lion Inn was allowed to be built as is in 1986 by a vote of the people after much controversy. The Hilton should not be allowed to change this.

Cabrillo Boulevard is a Historic District. There are no buildings higher than one story from Anacapa to Milpas.

Deny this addition. Let other hotels add rooms if needed, in less sensitive locations. For a hotel at this spot, 360 rooms is enough.