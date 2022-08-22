Santa Barbara Public Library Invites Local Students to Participate in the Santa Barbara Reads Science Fair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Public Library invites local students ages eight to 18 to submit science fair experiments or projects, to be featured in the October 2022 Science Fair, as part of Santa Barbara Reads programming. Eligible students must be able to present their project or experiment at the event Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Group submissions are welcome.

This year’s featured title for SB Reads is The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin, an award-winning science fiction fantasy novel, set on an alternative Earth where a red rift in the continent known as The Stillness threatens the survival of civilization. This novel’s world building is inspired from science that occurs on Earth every day, delving into seismology, paleoclimate, and geomorphology.

Submit a project that follows the scientific method and have the chance to present your findings at our Science Fair. The Science Fair will also feature table talks from UCSB scientists and graduate students on their current research, as well as several hands-on science activities for kids and families from Library staff as well as MOXI, Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, Explore Ecology, UCSB Society of Women Engineers, and more.

We encourage you to be inspired by our SB Reads title this year and take on a project allowing you to be inquisitive about the world around us. What question can you investigate that ties in with the science of The Fifth Season? What effects do Earth science, climate, environment, and sustainability have in our everyday lives?

Complete this application to present by October 5, 2022. A limited number of stipends are available for those who would need financial assistance to obtain supplies. Teachers interested in participating with their classroom are encouraged to reach out to Library staff if they would like support.

Learn more about Santa Barbara Reads 2022 and the featured title, The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin.

Santa Barbara Reads is funded through the annual support of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation. To learn more about the foundation and how to support SB Reads 2022, visit their website.

Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.