Cox Enterprises Announces 2022 Cox Conserves Heroes Nomination Period

SANTA BARBARA (August 23, 2022) – Cox Enterprises has opened the nomination process for the Cox Conserves Heroes program. The program serves to honor those who are making meaningful progress within three areas of environmental change: reducing carbon, energy and water use, and minimizing waste sent to landfills. Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com between Aug. 17-31 to nominate a sustainability superstar and give them the chance to win up to $30,000 for the environmental nonprofit of their choice.

Since 2008, Cox has honored more than 200 volunteers across the nation who have helped us make a significant impact on sustainability and environmental protection in our communities. The James M. Cox Foundation has donated more than $1.4 million to environmental nonprofits on behalf of the Cox Conserves Heroes program.

“We’re thrilled that Cox Enterprises continues to invest in sustainability efforts throughout the communities we serve,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of public and government affairs for Cox Communications in California. “As an enterprise we are focused on positively impacting 34 million lives by 2034 through our 34 by 34 social impact initiative that we launched earlier this year. Alongside this initiative, Cox Conserves Heroes continues to showcase our investment in the long-term health and wellness of all individuals.”

New in 2022

This year, the company will continue to recognize volunteers and nonprofits making a positive impact with a few key program enhancements:

New environmental focus areas: To align with Cox’s sustainability goals – to send zero waste to landfill by 2024, and to be carbon and water neutral by 2034 – Cox Conserves Heroes will focus on individuals and nonprofits who inspire and are making meaningful progress within three areas of environmental change: reducing carbon, energy and water use, and minimizing waste sent to landfills.

New recognition categories: This year, a volunteer or 501(c)(3) nonprofit can be nominated for recognition in one of three new categories: Adult (18+), Youth (under 18) or Nonprofit. The program will honor a total of six volunteers and three nonprofits.

More prize money for winners: The amount of dollars to be donated has increased from $140,000 to $150,000. And for the first time ever, the nation winner of the non-profit category will receive The Jim Kennedy Award to honor Cox Enterprises Chairman Emeritus and James M. Cox Foundation Chairman Jim Kennedy, an environmentalist and grandson of the company’s founder who started the Cox Conserves sustainability program in 2007.

Cox will announce the winners in October. In addition to individual recognition, all finalists and winners will receive cash awards to be donated to an environmental nonprofit of their choice courtesy of the James M. Cox Foundation.

Cox, its affiliated companies, and their immediate families are not eligible. Previous Cox Conserves Heroes and finalists are not eligible. A volunteer or nonprofit can enter from anywhere in the US. Nonprofits are encouraged to enter a single completed project that was focused on carbon, water or waste reduction. Nominees who are minors (under age 18) must have a parent or legal guardian’s (“parent”) permission to be nominated and parents will be required to sign a permission form

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive, and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities, and planet.

To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises.