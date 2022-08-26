Letters

Not So Sporting

By Tivadar Horvath, Carpinteria
Fri Aug 26, 2022 | 4:52pm

I must say that I find it somewhat disappointing that over the last 15+ years, Carp Sports has never been listed on your list to vote for as one of the best sporting goods stores in the area. We are a small business, have been serving the local community for over 19 years.

It is easy to say that you support small businesses, but I noticed that REI is listed more than once on your list. I highly doubt they are a small business.

Perhaps you should at least increase the number of businesses per category for your readers to vote for.

Tivadar Horvath owns and runs Carp Sports.

Sat Aug 27, 2022 | 00:02am
https://www.independent.com/2022/08/26/not-so-sporting/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.