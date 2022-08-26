Not So Sporting

I must say that I find it somewhat disappointing that over the last 15+ years, Carp Sports has never been listed on your list to vote for as one of the best sporting goods stores in the area. We are a small business, have been serving the local community for over 19 years.

It is easy to say that you support small businesses, but I noticed that REI is listed more than once on your list. I highly doubt they are a small business.

Perhaps you should at least increase the number of businesses per category for your readers to vote for.

Tivadar Horvath owns and runs Carp Sports.