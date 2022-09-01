All Movie Tickets are $3 This Saturday in Santa Barbara

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is one of many movies you can watch on Saturday, September 3 for just $3. | Credit: Courtesy

Beat the heat this weekend with a special $3 movie day deal at our local Metropolitan Theatres on Saturday, September 3. As part of the National Cinema Day Celebration, Metropolitan Theatres is partnering with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of $3 for all tickets, all movies, all formats, all day.

Among the films playing locally on September 3 are: Beast; Breaking; Bullet Train; DC League of Super Pets; Dubbed Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero; Elvis; Fire of Love; Gigi & Nate; The Good Boss; Hallelujah; Honk for Jesus, Save Our Soul; The Invitation; Minions: The Rise of Gru; Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris; Nope; Orphan: First Kill; Spider-Man: No Way Home; Spin Me Round; Three Thousand Years of Longing; Top Gun: Maverick; and Where the Crawdads Sing.

Participating Metropolitan Theatres:

Arlington Theatres: 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara

Camino Real Cinemas: 7040 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

Fairview Theatres: 225 N. Fairview Ave, Goleta

Fiesta 5 Theatre: 916 State Street, Santa Barbara

Hitchcock Cinema: 371 South Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara

Metro 4 Theatre: 618 State Street, Santa Barbara

Paseo Nuevo Cinemas: 8 West De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara

Other participating Theaters:

SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara

Tickets can be purchased online at MetroTheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres Mobile app, and at theater box offices, as well as at sbiffriviera.com. For more information about the nonprofit Cinema Foundation, visit thecinemafoundation.org.

